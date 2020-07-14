Mumbai: 65-year-old builder from Ghatkopar who fed the poor during lockdown succumbs to COVID-19

A 65-year-old builder from Ghatkopar succumbed to Coronavirus at Somaiya Hospital on Saturday. The deceased identified as Dinesh Shah is suspected to have contracted the deadly virus while distributing meals during the lockdown.

Shah, owner of Swastik builders, used to help the poor and the needy by providing them with food during the lockdown period. The builder is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. As per a report in Times of India, Shah's friends said that he fed around 6 lakh people on behalf of the Lions club.

His son Hiren said that when his father showed symptoms of COVID-19, an X-ray and CT scan was conducted, whose results detected pneumonia. Post which, Shah was mobilised at home with medicines. After his condition worsened on June 25, Shah was admitted to SRV Hospital in Chembur.

On his request, Shah was further shifted to Somaiya Hospital, where his condition worsened more on July 9. Shah's son Hiren said that his father was given three vials of tocilizumab.

