Mumbai: 8,011 are being treated for COVID-19 in city currently

A passenger is being tested using the antigen method at Mumbai Central station on Thursday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Maharashtra health department reported 3,580 new cases of novel Coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total tally to over 19.09 lakh. Mumbai's share of the daily infections stood at 643.

Officials also recorded 89 additional COVID-19 fatalities across the state, including 12 in the city. As of Thursday, the deadly respiratory disease has taken 49,058 lives across the state, including 11,045 alone in the city. The state's mortality was at 2.57 per cent till date.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli Corporation recorded 96, 108, and 118 cases, respectively.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.51 per cent, with 3,171 patients being discharged state-wide on Thursday.

Mumbai's recovery rate was 93 per cent, while the doubling rate improved to 366 days. The city's daily growth rate, however, is at 0.21 per cent and the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at over 2.89 lakh. The city currently has 8,011 active cases.

The number of deaths due to other causes was 1,131 in the state. They include cases where patients tested positive for novel Coronavirus and then tested negative, but later died due to other complications.

Of the 89 COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the state on Thursday, Nagpur led with 14 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 12. A total of 22 deaths were recorded in MMR, excluding Mumbai. According to BMC officials, of the 12 deceased, 11 patients suffered from other ailments and five were senior citizens.

Meanwhile, across the state, 1.23 crore of laboratory samples have been collected so far, out of which 19.09 lakh have come back positive, with 15.48 per cent positivity ratio.

