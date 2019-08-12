Mumbai: 8-year-old Dadar girl hit by rash biker, dies

mumbai

Parsi Colony residents say Sunday's incident highlights the menace of speeding bikers in their bylanes and point to the incomplete work on speed-breakers in the area

Afreen Rabadi. Pic/Atul Kamble

A tragic accident shattered the Sunday morning peace at Dadar Parsi Colony on Sunday after an eight-year-old girl died a few hours after being hit by a motorbike while running out of her building on Dr Ghanti Road in Dadar.

Both the girl, Afreen Rabadi, and the two people on the bike fell down. A security guard said the biker waited at the spot and the girl was given some water. Colony residents said she was taken to a doctor's clinic in the vicinity. However, after she was treated and went home, she threw up and was again taken to a hospital where she passed away. Police Inspector of Matunga Police Station P Chavan said, "We have taken a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons under Section 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act."



A prayer meet was held yesterday

'Need speed-breakers'

Dadar Parsi Colony residents are steeped in grief. Locals stress that this is a wake up call for a larger problem besetting the narrow lanes of this picturesque residential area. Resident Anjali Cooper said, "Our worst fears have been confirmed. I am not talking about this particular case. Overall, the bike menace in the colony is a huge concern. We have asked for speed-breakers, but some work has been left mid-way because of the monsoon." Activist Nikhil Desai said, "This is a terrible loss. The colony needs more CCTV cameras. Speed-breakers are not the solution as bikers can zoom from 0 to 100 in seconds now as these bikes are so powerful. Extensive and high-quality surveillance is the need of the hour."

'Police presence a must'

Dilly Dalal, another resident, said a more robust police presence was needed to enforce traffic rules within the colony and on its outskirts. Dalal was quick to add that the police was co-operative but cite helplessness in some cases over inadequate manpower. "Bikers are rash and we see at times, they ride on pavements within the colony. We are naturally wary of confronting them, as some of them can get aggressive. Ideally, we would like a constable at every signal but the force said they are stretched. Surprise checks at different points in the colony, where those who break the laws are caught, may be effective," said Dalal. Dalal and another resident Capt Yazdi Engineer said, "Young bikers are riding three to a bike, without helmets on narrow lanes in the colony. Speed-breakers may help a bit but authorities said they are waiting for a dry spell to finish the speed-breaker work."

Dr Ghanti Road (the board is visible on the side) at the Colony. Pic/Atul Kamble

'Waiting for dry spell'

Dalal claimed several CCTVs are not working near the Five Garden area in the colony and the police station there is often closed. Capt. Engineer added, "Bikers rev up with ear-shattering roars at all odd hours. I have grown up in this peaceful colony but we are now witnessing a steady deterioration. The traffic authorities must amp up policing." Both Engineer and Dalal stressed that it was the bigger picture of a steadily worsening traffic situation in the colony. With narrow lanes, a large number of senior citizens, dozens of cabs parked on its roads eating up the space (as the cabs have been told to move out from underneath the Khodadad Circle close by) Dadar Parsi Colony's woes need urgent attention and redressal.

