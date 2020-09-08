Mumbai: 82-year-old COVID-19 positive patient found roaming around in Mulund

An 82-year-old COVID-19 positive patient discharged himself from a COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Mulund and has been roaming around in the city for the past two days. BMC officials said the patient harassed the doctors and other patients at the centre and took Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) by submitting a letter which stated that his grandson would take over his property if he didn't go home.

Sitaram Kamble, a resident of Mulund, tested positive on September 1. He was advised to admit himself at a CCC. However, once there, BMC officials said Kamble threatened the doctors and other patients and said he would not eat till they discharged him. He was, however, later spotted roaming around the city without a mask. Despite NGOs from Mulund complaining to the BMC regarding Kamble, neither the civic body nor police took action.

Three of Kamble's family members were also admitted to a quarantine centre after he tested positive. Amesar Bharat, president of Shewaram Foundation NGO, said, "Locals told us that Kamble got discharged from the hospital but was still a COVID carrier. We informed the BMC but he is still roaming in the Mulund area. The BMC and police should take action against him."

BMC doctor Hemant Vekhande told mid-day, "The patient was admitted on September 3 at Mithaghar COVID Care Centre where he regularly harassed the doctors and patients. He wanted to go home and said that his grandson would take over his property. He also refused to eat until he was discharged. Later he took DAMA but was advised home quarantine or admission to a hospital. We will take action against him."

The CCC in-charge doctor Nirmal Jain said, "We have strict guidelines that if any patient is admitted in our centre we discharge them after a minimum 10 days. If any patient is harassing us and wants a discharge, we inform the BMC and after their confirmation, we release the patient. Kamble should not be roaming around outside and avoid contact with others. There are high chances of him spreading the virus."

