Mumbai: 92-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers after being on ventilator for 28 days

A 92-year-old COVID-19 patient, who recovered from the deadly virus successfully, has become a real-life hero after spending nearly a month in the hospital battling the infection. The nonagenarian woman was discharged from Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Kausa COVID-19 Care Centre after a month.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of TMC, said, "The 92-year-old woman was facing breathing problems but our doctors efficiently handled the critical case and discharged the patient on Wednesday after she recovered. Similarly, a few policemen were also discharged on Wednesday after they tested negative."

According to doctors, the patient was suffering from pulmonary issues and was on the ventilator for almost 28 days. The woman was admitted to the Covid care centre built within the Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium in Kausa, Mumbra, in the first week of October.

"She was having breathing problems and there were other age-related issues as well. Although she was under medication, her lungs had become weak. This is a common phenomenon among COVID-19 positive patients as the virus affects the lungs. We put her under Bipap, which is a type of ventilator that helps to push air into the lungs. This positive-pressure ventilation was done for almost 28 days, and helped her become healthy and fit again," a medical officer from the Covid care centre in Mumbra said.

