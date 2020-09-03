Mumbai: Aarey is a forest, admits government; greens welcome move

In some good news for the city, the Maharashtra government has decided to reserve 600-acres of flora and fauna-filled Aarey land near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to create a protected forest area. After deciding on this on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lush green forest in the middle of the concrete jungle will be the first of its kind in the world.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Dairy Development Minister Sunil Kedar (Congress) and Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) collaborated and anchored the proposal which the CM approved on Wednesday.

A meeting held by Hon’ble CM Uddhav Thackeray ji with Aarey, Forest& Environment Depts has decided to apply Section 4 of IFA to approximately 600 acres in Aarey land near SGNP.

The Aarey land was in the news for several reasons when trees were felled to build a metro car depot. The site is rich with biodiversity. A strong battle by green activists to save the area including mid-day's sustained reportage helped stall the construction, but thousands of trees were felled. The project is likely to be shifted to an alternative site in the city. Aaditya, who was at the forefront in demanding the shifting of the car depot, had taken on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite the Sena being its partner in the government.

Chance for objections

CM Thackeray said in a statement that the rights of Adivasi residents will be protected while converting the status of the vast land. The people will be given opportunity under section 4 of the Indian Forest Act to submit objections and suggestions within 45 days of the notification, the CM said.

Public hearing

According to the CMO, based on the objections and suggestions received, the total area will be finalised for reservation. Existing structures, roads, slums, Adivasi hamlets and government facilities will be excluded from the first phase of conservation. Slum rehabilitation work will be expedited. The Forest Department has been asked to submit the Phase-1 proposal at the earliest.

Aaditya tweeted, "Phase 2 survey for additional open/ forest land in Aarey, post Phase 1 will begin soon. This would help the State protect the flora & fauna existent in SGNP and Aarey."

The minister thanked Kedar for his stand to protect the flora and fauna of Aarey and for cooperating with Rathod. "We look forward to moving forward on this proposal soon as decided today," he added.

The Forest and Environment Departments have decided to apply Section 4 of IFA to conserve the approximately 600-acres in Aarey near SGNP.

Green activists happy

City-based green activists and Save Aarey cause supporters have welcomed the move. Green activist Zoru Bhathena said, "We are so grateful that our government has started the initiative to protect Aarey as a forest. A much-needed step in the right direction to protect Aarey and SGNP for our future generations. Mumbai is grateful."

Environmentalist Stalin D, also a member of the Aarey Conservation Group said, "It is a welcome move. Finally a government had the honesty to admit Aarey is a forest. It's a win-win situation for the tribals, as their rights remain protected. The slum dwellers will also get better housing. It's a good beginning. I thank Our CM, EM, Forest minister and MVA government for this."

Taxidermy museum at carshed site?

With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking the bureaucrats to look for an alternative location for the Metro III car depot so that it can be shifted from Aarey Milk Colony, Forest Department officials visited the car depot site on Tuesday to see how the two structures already constructed can be utilised.

A senior forest department official said, "Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director of SGNP, C Mallikarjun and Chief Conservator of Forest, Thane (Territorial) Naresh Zurmure visited the car depot site and will be preparing a plan to see how the structures can be utilised."

Sources from the Forest Department told mid-day that the government does not wish to demolish the structures as public money has already been spent, so one such plan is to convert a structure into a state-of-the-art taxidermy museum.

