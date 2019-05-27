Mumbai activist alleges MMOPL did not provided name change of metro station

national

Mumbai based RTI activist Anil Galgali has alleged that Mumbai Metro One Private Limited which is looking after the operations and maintenance of Versova-Andheri Ghatkopar metro line one has allegedly not provided information related to name change of metro station.

Galgali also claimed that MMRDA administration has demanded equal distribution of the revenue earned between MMRDA and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd.

In a press release issued to the media, Galgali said, "The MMOPL has changed names of Metro stations namely, Andheri (Bank of Baroda), Marol ( Ajmera Marol Naka) and Ghatkopar ( Vivo Ghatkopar). I had sought information from the MMRDA about the name change. The MMRDA transferred the RTI query to MMOPL."

Galgali had sought the details of permissions sought from the State Government, the Urban Development department and the MMRDA for carrying out the name change.

"Also if the name change has been done without seeking permissions, I had sought details of actions initiated against MMOPL by the MMRDA administration. Amongst the documents provided to me by the MMRDA contains a letter of the former Metropolitan Commissioner UPS Madan dated 2nd February 2018 addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, Mr Abhay Kumar Mishra. Vide that letter it was conveyed to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd that, as per the discussion of Mr Madan with the Central Urban Development department and on the basis of clarification provided, the MMRDA has no objection to the name changes. Also since issue pertains beyond the scope of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MMRDA and MMOPL, the revenue generated through such name change should be equally shared between them and hence directed that the revenue generated by such measures be immediately communicated to the MMRDA." alleged Galgali.

Galgali claims that in its reply, MMOPL conveyed citing a letter of Delhi Metro, stating that, the station branding is revenue earned through advertising. And the station branding should not be equated and understood as a name change. As per Galgali, the reply also further states that the station branding is an advertisement related to commercial transactions." The MOU provides required exemptions through it for generating of advertising revenue through such commercial transactions and MMOPL does not need prior permission from the MMRDA for such acts. The Central Urban Development dept has conveyed to the MMRDA that, it has no role in this as the MOU has been executed between the MMRDA administration and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd. And the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not taken any approval from it for the station branding done on their stations." Galgali said that this was the reply given to him.

Anil Galgali has written a letter to Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and has conveyed dissatisfaction on the role adopted by the MMRDA administration right from the inception of this project and has demanded that revenue be recovered from the Mumbai Metro by invoking the provisions of Law. He also demanded that the Municipal corporation of greater Mumbai should also initiate steps to recover Branding charges.

While an MMOPL spokesperson said, "Station branding revenue is a part of advertising revenue and this information is shared with all relevant officials."

