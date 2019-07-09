Mumbai advocate asks for police protection after receiving death threats

crime

Sanjeet Shukla, an advocate practising at Bombay High Court has stated that, since he had challenged reservation in Supreme Court he is receiving death threats on social media

Picture of the lawyer

An advocate who has filed a petition against the Maratha reservation in Supreme Court has demanded police protection from the Mumbai Police.

Sanjeet Shukla, an advocate practising at Bombay High Court has stated that, since he had challenged reservation in Supreme Court he is receiving death threats on social media. Adv. Shukla has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regards.

Also Read: Spurned lover scribbles ISIS threat, ex-girlfriend's number in Thane mall toilets

Last week, the Bombay High Court, upheld the reservation given to the Maratha community by the Maharashtra government. The court has asked to bring down the reservation for Marathas in educational institutions to 12 per cent and in government job appointments to 13 per cent.

Advocate Sanjeet Shukla, challenged this order of High Court in Supreme Court recently, on which hearing will take place on July 12, 2019. According to adv. Shukla, "Since the time my petition was admitted by the Supreme Court, I received derogatory and indecent comments on my Facebook wall. And this went on and on for a while."

According to a letter written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, Adv. Shukla has received more than 1000 messages on his Facebook threatening to teach him a lesson and also abusing his family members.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man has affair with 45-year-old married woman; extorts cash, jewellery from her

Adv. Ashish Mishra, writing on behalf of Adv. Shukla, has sought police protection. "As Jayashree Patil and Gunratna Sadavarte, who had filed a petition opposing this reservation have been given police protection, my client too should be able to avail of this in the wake of such threatening posts".

The request letter was submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) on July 8, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates