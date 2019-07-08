Mumbai Crime: Man has affair with 45-year-old married woman; extorts cash, jewellery from her

crime

What started off as pleasant chats later turned out to be threats. He apparently threatened her that if she does not pay him money, he would let her husband know about their conversations online

Representational Pic

A 46-year-old South Mumbai resident was arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime branch for allegedly cheating and extorting money from a married woman. The arrested accused is identified as Ali Aziz Madni.

According to the police, the 45-year-old married woman was first attracted to him due to his charming personality as well as being great with words. What started off as pleasant chats later turned out to be threats. He apparently threatened her that if she does not pay him money, he would let her husband know about their conversations online.

Also Read: Man stabs girl, slits his own throat over 'love affair' in Mangaluru

An officer said, "Out of fear, she gave into his demands and gave him some money. This turned into a habit and he increased his amount and would often extort cash from her. Months later, he also took jewellery worth Rs 85 lakhs and Rs 9-10 lakh cash."

After being depressed due to this, the victim summed up the courage and confessed the entire incident to her husband. They later went to the Bandra police station where they lodged an FIR against the accused. Following her statement, the police registered an FIR against him under sections 384 and 420 of Indian Penal code and the case was later transferred to the crime branch's AEC.

Meanwhile, the victim had also attempted to commit suicide on 2 occasions. The accused knew his way around the law and approached the sessions court and filed an Anticipatory Bail Application (ABA) where his ABA was rejected by the court. After that, he moved the Bombay High Court for an ABA where the court granted him 4 days to deposit Rs 64 lakh in order to receive an ABA.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Husband kills wife over extra-marital affair in Kandivli

An officer said, "When the date given by the court passed, we travelled to Surat, managed to locate him and arrest him. The accused is remanded in police custody till July 10, 2019. The accused Madni had sold some jewellery at a particular shop from where we recovered some property,"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates