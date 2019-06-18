Spurned lover scribbles ISIS threat, ex-girlfriend's number in Thane mall toilets

crime

The accused wanted to seek vengeance on his ex-girlfriend hence allegedly scribbled threats of an ISIS attack with her phone number on advertising pamphlets in the restrooms of a Thane mall

Representational image

A spurned lover seeking vengeance on his former girlfriend was detained by the police on Sunday for allegedly scribbled threats of an ISIS attack with her phone number on advertising pamphlets in the restrooms of a Thane mall. The accused identified as Ketan Ghodke (24), was nabbed from his residence in Vikhroli and kept at Vartak Nagar police station till he confessed to writing the terror messages and the phone numbers of his former girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

"Ghodke, an insurance agent, was in a relationship with the woman for seven years. But due to some differences, she broke off with him and was now in another relationship. Upset with her rejection, he decided to take revenge and wrote the prank terror messages," a police officer stated.

Also Read: Mumbai: Explosives found from Shalimar express train with note

According to the Times of India, patrons informed the Thane mall authorities about the threats scribbled on the pamphlets in the restrooms on the ground floor and first floor. "The mall authorities informed the police, who rushed to the spot. The scribbles said: ‘Gazva-E-Hind, Dadar Siddhivinayak Temple Boom. ISIS is coming. Slipper cell is activated’, along with two phone numbers penned alongside. We tracked the numbers and traced the couple who said they were clueless about the terror messages." Following the complaint from the mall authorities, the woman told the police that her former boyfriend Ghodke might have done it to embarrass her. The police detained him and during questioning, he admitted his guilt.

Also Read: Mentally-challenged man held for graffiti praising ISIS, Hafiz Saeed

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates