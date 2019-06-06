Mentally-challenged man held for graffiti praising ISIS, Hafiz Saeed

crime

The accused wrote the message under the influence of television serials based on criminal incidents, the police added

A 37-year-old mentally challenged man was held for allegedly drawing a graffiti in praise of terror outfit ISIS, its head Abu Badr Al Baghdadi and Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Uran area of Navi Mumbai, police said Thursday. No terror angle has been found in the case. The accused wrote the message under the influence of television serials based on criminal incidents, the police added.

Navi Mumbai ISIS graffiti case: A man has been detained by Police. He is mentally challenged and is currently under treatment at DY Patil Hospital. Further investigation is underway — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

"We have detained a person, he is mentally challenged and currently undergoing treatment at D Y Patil Hospital," Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed to ANI. As per the police, the accused hails from Siddharthanagar district of Uttar Pradesh and has been working as a container operator-cum-driver in a yard in Navi Mumbai for the last 10 years.

The police are further investigating the matter. On Tuesday, some locals had reported to the police about the graffiti inscribed in Hindi on a pillar of Kopta bridge which connects Uran to Panvel in Maharashtra.

The messages were written on the pillar of the Navi Mumbai bridge praised the soldiers fighting for the IS and mentioned names of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and other terrorists.https://t.co/a7dYeQR7bU — mid-day (@mid_day) June 4, 2019

The message itched on one of the pillars hailed Baghdadi as the "most dreaded terrorist of the world". On another pillar, a diagram of sorts was found, featuring words such as "port", "airport'", "pipeline", "train" and crude drawings representing these objects

