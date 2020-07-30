Mumbai: After testing COVID positive, 40-year-old Sudanese man untraceable

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 40-year-old Sudan national has become untraceable after testing positive for COVID-19, the police said on Wednesday.

During the COVID-19 test, he had given a hotel in Colaba as his residential address in the metropolis, an official said. When health officials reached the hotel, he was untraceable.

59 Sudanese tested

Eleven of 59 Sudanese tested positive and one of the COVID positive persons is untraceable, said Medical Officer of A ward, Dr Prajakta Amberkar.

"The testing of the 59 nationals from Sudan for COVID-19 was arranged in the premises of Aga Beg hotel. This is not allowed. The missing person had given the address of Hotel Kisan and was not found there. This is the reason we have filed an FIR at Colaba police station against the owner of hotel Aga Beg, the missing person and laboratory which conducted the tests. The cops are tracing the patient," said Dr Amberkar, who added, "The foreign nationals had come to Mumbai for different purposes like jobs, medical treatment, etc."

No arrest yet

The senior inspector of Colaba police station, Shivaji Fadtare said, "The FIR is registered against the hotel owner, Rahim Turk, and one Sudanese national who tested positive for COVID-19 but is untraceable. We served a notice to the hotel owner on July 23 and no arrest has been made so far."

11

No. of Sudanese nationals who tested positive

