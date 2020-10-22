Mumbai: After women, private security guards in uniform allowed on suburban trains

Private security guards in uniform and with valid identity cards will be allowed to travel. File pic

The railways on Thursday night announced that following requests from the Maharashtra government, they have decided to allow private security guards in uniform with valid identity cards onboard Mumbai local trains with immediate effect.

ALERT! One more category on Mumbai local trains! Private security guards in uniform and with valid identity cards to be allowed to travel! Official announcement soon. @mid_day @middaygujarati pic.twitter.com/zatNR5YTjQ — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 22, 2020

A joint note from Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) issued around 9 pm said that the permission has been granted by the Ministry of Railways to allow Private Guards with uniform for travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network.

"They are requested to obtain QR code from the State Government of Maharashtra at the earliest. Until such time, uniforms with valid identity cards are the authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers," it added.

