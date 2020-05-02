Mumbai: Air hostess ends life by hanging herself

A 29-year-old air hostess identified as Sultana Shaikh hanged herself to death at her residence at Vile Parle. The police discovered her body late Wednesday night after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from her house.

Shaikh shared a room with two other women, but both her roommates had gone back home because of the lockdown and she was living alone.

"We found a suicide note from the residence which states that nobody is responsible for her death. She also mentioned that she was suffering from depression and frustrated due to several things. We also found a mobile phone at the house and are going through all her chats and emails,” a police officer said.

Another police officer said, "On Wednesday, her neighbours complained about a foul smell coming from Shaikh's residence and that no one was opening the door. So they informed the owner of the flat who called the police. We then broke down the door and found Shaikh's body hanging from the ceiling fan."

Vile Parle cops have handed over Shaikh's body to her mother who stays in Colaba. An accidental death has been registered and further investigation is on.

