Maharashtra government postpones QR codes for local trains; essential workers can ride without e-passes

Those travelling by local trains may continue to do so without QR codes, as the deadline of August 10 has ended. With no formal announcement from the Maharashtra government, the deadline for mandatory QR codes for local train travel seems to have been pushed further. Initially, it was July 30, which was later postponed to August 10 and now, it appears that it may take some more days.

Explaining the status of QR passes, a senior official said that the Maharashtra government had been working on the passes round the clock, and a database of about 2.45 lakh essential workers of the total 3.2 lakh has been entered and uploaded.



A Mumbai police personnel checks an essential services employee's identity card at Borivli railway station. Pics/Satej Shinde

"The database of other 75,000 is in the process of being entered and uploaded. Of this, about 1 lakh passes have been generated and the scanning will initially be done by mobile apps and later in phase two by machines installed at stations," he said.

As first reported by mid-day, QR codes are being made mandatory for travel in local trains. The Maharashtra government has already released the detailed procedure on how to procure these QR e-passes. A circular by Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar stated that QR code-based E-Pass (electronic pass) will now be mandatory for all essential category staff permitted to travel by local trains. "The electronic QR based e-pass along with a valid railway ticket will be mandatory to travel in the local suburban services," it added.

Essential services staff maintain social distance on a train

Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said they were awaiting further instructions.

3.2 lakh

No. of essential services workers who need e-passes

