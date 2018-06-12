Mumbai: Armaan Kolhi arrested for assaulting his long time live-in partner

In her complaint Randhawa alleged that on Sunday evening around 4.30pm an argument ensued between the couple over some financial matter. The argument soon turned ugly and Kohli started beating her

Armaan Kohli

The Santacruz Police Station on Tuesday arrested Actor Armaan Kohli for assaulting his long time and live-in partner on 3rd May. Senior police inspector of Santacruz Police Station Shantanu Pawar confirmed that his team had arrested the actor from Lonavala by a team of Santacruz Police and was being brought to Mumbai.

Officials said he was likely to be produced before a court in the city on Wednesday. It may be recalled, on Sunday (3rd May) evening, Neeru Randhawa approached police station and filed a complaint against her actor boyfriend, Armaan Kohli.

In her complaint Randhawa alleged that on Sunday evening around 4.30pm an argument ensued between the couple over some financial matter. The argument soon turned ugly and Kohli started beating her. At one point he pushed her hard, which caused her falling on the stairs causing injuries on her head. He then beat her up even more mercilessly, causing several injuries on her head and knees.

She has been taking treatment from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Based on her complaint, police booked Kohli under section 504, 506, 323 and 324 of Indian Penal Code. Senior police inspector of Santacruz Police Station confirmed the news and told that the matter is being investigated. Kohli is on run, but we will try to locate his whereabouts soon.

A source told that Randhawa and Kohli have been together since more than three years and lived together under the jurisdiction of Santacruz Police Station. Source added that Randhawa has alleged of Kohl's continous abusive behaviour too. Kohli who was recently acted in Salman Khar starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was earlier arrested by Lonavala police for abusing co-contestant Sofia Hayat in TV reality show. He also had an allegedly abusive behaviour in her previous relationships.

Also Read - Mumbai Crime: Actor Armaan Kohli's Live-In Partner Accuses Him Of Brutally Beating Her

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates