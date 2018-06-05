Mumbai Crime: Actor Armaan Kohli's live-in partner accuses him of brutally beating her

In her complaint, Kohli's live-in partner, Neeru Randhawa alleged that on Sunday evening, around 4.30pm, an argument over a financial matter turned ugly and Kohli started beating her



Santacruz Police Station has booked Actor Armaan Kohli for assaulting his longtime live-in partner, Neeru Randhawa, on Sunday evening. The stylist approached the police and filed a complaint against her boyfriend, Armaan Kohli. As per a police source, in her complaint, Randhawa alleged that on Sunday evening, around 4.30pm, an argument ensued between the couple over a financial matter.

The argument soon turned ugly and Kohli started beating her. At one point he pushed her hard, which caused her to fall down the stairs, causing injuries to her head. He then beat her up even more mercilessly, causing injuries to her head and knees. She has been under treatment at Kokilaben Dhiru hai Ambani Hospital. Based on her complaint, police booked Kohli under section 504, 506, 323 and 324 of Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector of Santacruz Police Station confirmed the news and said that the matter is being investigated. "Kohli is on the run, but we will try to locate his whereabouts soon" said the inspector. A source said that Randhawa and Kohli have been together for more than three years and lived together under the jurisdiction of Santacruz Police Station. As per sources Neeru Randhawa also alleged that Arman Kohli was repeatedly abusive towards her.

Armaan Kohli who recently acted in Salman Khar starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was earlier arrested by Lonavala police for abusing co-contestant Sofia Hayat in a TV reality show and is known for being abusive in his previous relationships as well.

