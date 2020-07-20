Mumbai: Bandra Amritsar special train rams into parked lorry near Kandivli station

There were no casualties or injuries to anyone in the said incident

In a freak mishap on the Western Railway corridor today, the Bandra Amritsar special train rammed into a contractor's lorry parked too close to the railway tracks near Kandivli. This is the second incident in the past two days. A similar incident involving another lorry and a local train happened on Saturday.

Confirming the incident to mid-day, Western Railway spokesperson said it happened at around 12:30 pm and the train was detained till 1:28 pm. There were no casualties or injuries, but WR said they will conduct an inquiry into the matter.



On Saturday, a lorry belonging to another contractor had come too close to a suburban train near Jogeshwari and the alert motorman had stopped the train in time.

