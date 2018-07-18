Mumbai: Biker rams into woman, escapes without helping her

Manda's cousin Prakash told mid-day, "She used to work in an imitation jewellery unit at Mira Road. She was on her way to work when the speeding motorcycle hit her. The biker fled the spot without bothering to help her."

Manda Kapdule was crossing the road near Dahisar check naka when the biker rammed into her

A 42-year-old woman was killed when a speeding motorcyclist rammed into her near Dahisar check naka on Sunday morning. The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and are looking for the rider.

The Kashimira police, in whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said that Manda Kapdule was crossing the road near the check naka when the biker dashed her. She lay unconscious on the road until some pedestrians took her to the nearby Orbit Hospital. The doctors declared her dead after almost half an hour of her arrival at the hospital.

Manda's cousin Prakash told mid-day, "She used to work in an imitation jewellery unit at Mira Road. She was on her way to work when the speeding motorcycle dashed her. The biker fled the spot without bothering to help her."

He said that some of the pedestrians who helped her found a cell phone in her possession. They called up the last dialed number which belonged to her neighbour who informed Manda's brothers about the accident. Police are trying to trace the vehicle that rammed Manda through footage from CCTV cameras installed at Dahisar checknaka and its adjoining stretches.

Manda, who was single, is survived by four brothers who are married. They had bought her a house in Naigaon some time ago. She had recently shifted to Mira Road (E). Senior police inspector Vaibhav Shingare said, "Through some eyewitnesses we have found that the deceased was rammed by a biker. We have registered an offence under Sections 304 (A) (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and various other sections of the Motor Vehicle Act."

Also read: Road rage against cops: Policeman dies after crash involving speeding biker

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates