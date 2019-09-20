Mumbai: BMC announces water cut in few parts of South Mumbai on September 25 and 26

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a consultant for the reconstruction of Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir at Mazgaon. The inspection and study will be carried out on September 25 and 26. For the reason, there will be no water supply in A, B, and E ward on the same days for 24 hours.

BMC official said, "All citizens in these wards are requested to take note and preserve the water. Supply timing for some of the zones may be rescheduled according to water supply levels in the service reservoirs." He further added that citizen's co-operation during the cut will facilitate us to provide better services in the future.

There will be no water supply in the following areas on September 25:

A Ward - Naval Dockyard

B Ward -P D'mello Road, Sant Tukaram Road, Flank Road, Keshavji Naik Road, B.P.T.

E Ward - B.P.T., Dockyard Road, Gun Powder Road, Carpenter Road, Modi Compound, D. N. Singh Road, Hussain Patel Marg, Nawab Tank Road, Br. Nath Pai Marg, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, E. S. Patanwala Marg, Motishah Lane, Dr. Mascarenhas Road, Rambhau Bhogale Marg, Dr B. A. Road, T. B. Kadam Marg, J. J. Hospital

There will be no water supply in the following areas on September 26:

B Ward - Dongari Road, Yusuf Meher Ali Road, Jakeria Masjid Street, Memonwada Road, Mohd. Ali Road, Kambekar Street, Janjikar Street, Shariff Devji Street, Abdul Rehman Street, Pydhoni.

E Ward - Madanpura, N. M. Joshi Marg, Claire Road, Sankli Street, Maulana Azad Road, Dattaram Bhau Koyande Marg, BIT Tadwadi, Love Lane, J. J. Hospital, Kasturba Hospital

The following areas in E ward will get water supply with low pressure on September 26:

Dr. Anandrao Nair Marg, Motlibai Marg, Agripada Chawl, Meghraj Sethi Marg, Janagir Boman Behram Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, Gell Street, Maulana Azad Road, Nair Hospital

