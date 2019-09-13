BMC announces 30 hour-water cut in Bandra, Dharavi and Matunga today

Residents of Bandra, Matunga and Dharavi are gearing up for a 30-hour cut in their water supply, as announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

According to a report by The Times of India, a civic official informed that the water supply in these area will be cut from Friday at 10 am to Saturday 4pm due the municipal corporation’s plan to stop the leakage of a main supply pipe in the Teachers' colony in Santacruz (East).

The civic official further said that the supply zone of the Bandra railway terminus and residents of the Matunga Labour Camp area and Dharavi would be severely affected by the long-hours cut in their water supply.

