Mumbai: BMC nixes possibility of big surge in COVID-19 cases by May

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday ruled out the possibility that the number of coronavirus patients in the city will soar to a few lakhs by mid-May. A section of media had reported said that a five- member central team, which is on a visit to Mumbai, has projected that the number of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis will touch an estimated 42,604 by April 30 and spiral to 6,56,40 by May 15. In a statement, the civic body claimed that considering the data of Mumbai city, the coronavirus spread and growth rate is under control.

"The BMC is strictly implementing all the directives from the union government, which is also helping to prevent the infection spread," it said in a release. The civic body dismissed the media reports that the coronavirus cases in Mumbai will reach a few lakh by the middle of May. It claimed that the central team has not made any direct or indicative statement to the municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner or any other senior officers. Instead, the team has praised the BMC's efforts.

The corporation further clarified that the central team has expressed satisfaction about the steps taken by it to contain the spread of coronavirus. It said that during its visit, the central team held meetings with municipal commissioner and other top officials and took the stock of the situation in the city. The BMC said that total 3,454 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the city between March 11 and April 21 and over 425 patients have already been discharged from hospitals.

The civic body said that most of these patients are being treated at BMC-run hospitals. "Presently, 2,882 active patients are being treated at various hospitals in the municipal limit and the condition of 80 percent patients is stable and they are out danger," the civic body said.

