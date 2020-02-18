Mumbai: BMC to clear 600 trees for south phase

A day after citizens and activists bashed the civic body for sneakily pasting notices to cut down trees in Tata Garden, the civic officials gave a clear picture on the development of the BMC's ambitious Rs 12,000-crore Coastal Road project.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated the process to remove 600 trees for the south phase of the project — between Princess Street Flyover in Marine Lines and Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the officials said on Tuesday. It has planned to remove the trees on the entire stretch by dividing it into four sections.

mid-day had, on Monday, reported that notices were pasted on trees in Tata Garden and along the Bhulabhai Desai Road, one of the four sections, to clear 140 of them. The BMC had said it will soon issue official notices for the residents to send their suggestions and objections.

The BMC will also seek public's suggestions and objections for another section — between Princess Street and Priyadarshini Garden. There are total 237 trees on this stretch and the BMC will uproot 31 of them and transplant 127.

Of the existing 87 trees on Haji Ali-Lala Lajpatrai section, the BMC has proposed to cut down 38 and transplant 49. The last section — the Worli sea face promenade — that currently has 301 trees may see 10 gone permanently and 205 transplanted. The construction of the south phase of the Coastal Road is expected to start by the end of this year and the BMC has already started the process to seek permission to cut down trees to build the interchanges — entry and exits that will connect Coastal Road to arterial roads.

A senior official from the Tree Department said, "The notices will be put out later this week and the suggestions and objections can be sent within seven days to the respective ward offices. These notices are pertaining to C, D and G southwards. After issuing notices, we will need the Tree Authority's permission for the project. The department handling the Coastal Road project will then inform us when they want to start cutting down the trees."

