Mumbai: BMC to provide additional arrangements for Bakri Eid

Bakri Eid will be celebrated on August 11-12 and usually, the BMC only carries out fogging in the residential areas and sends vehicles to pick up the remains of slaughtered animals

Most years, goats and buffaloes are brought to Deonar Abattoir for slaughtering

Ahead of Bakri Eid to be celebrated later this month, AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to provide additional facilities in E ward. Pathan met with the officials on Wednesday where he submitted a letter with his demands and civic officials have agreed to comply.

Bakri Eid will be celebrated on August 11-12 and usually, the BMC only carries out fogging in the residential areas and sends vehicles to pick up the remains of the slaughtered animals. In his letter, Pathan demanded that extra dustbins should be placed so that the animal remains can be disposed off and these dustbins should be cleared immediately to avoid any foul smell. To execute this he asked that additional manpower should be deputed on the days.

He also demanded that there should be more lighting and all the streets should be washed and cleaned before the evening prayers at 5 pm. When contacted, assistant municipal commissioner of E ward, Alka Sasane said, "We will make the additional arrangements on August 10-12. We will provide additional garbage trucks so that the animal remains are removed multiple times in a day to maintain hygiene in the area."

