Mumbai: BMC wants to show you how garbage is processed

Fancy a trip to the garbage dump? Don't hold your nose just yet, because the BMC is planning to start tours to showcase how the garbage generated by you is processed.

The tours will start from the Gorai landfill, but the civic body is also looking at ways to reduce the stink around the Kanjurmarg and Mulund dumping grounds so that more tours can be operated.

The civic body plans to show the city what happens to the waste generated by them and will also educate people on how to do segregation at the household level. Officials said that people were segregating waste at the household level but it was not happening completely.

Additional municipal commissioner, S Kakani, who is also in-charge of the solid waste management department, said, "I want to start tours for citizens and various other groups, who will be able to see the kind of work that is being done to process waste. Once the Swachhta Survey is completed, we will take up this project in details, as currently it is at a very primitive stage."



Mulund dumping ground

The tours will aim at showcasing right from the collection level, to segregation level and to processing of waste. Through these tours people would get a complete idea of how waste is collected, where the transfer points and segregation units are located and how the dumping ground is. While the state of the dumping grounds is not suitable for citizens to visit, the BMC will work on making them viable for the project.

However, the project will be started with the Gorai ground, which has already been landfilled and converted into a green space.



Civic sources revealed that they were currently not looking at having tours of the Deonar site as it has a huge pile of garbage, but the Kanjurmarg one was definitely on the cards.

