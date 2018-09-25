Mumbai: BMC won't be nosy about apartment changes anymore

national

Thanks to newly-sanctioned DCPR, you can now make or validate structural changes to your home without interference from civic bodies, but only at a premium

Devendra Fadnavis

If you wish to turn your 1BHK into a studio apartment, the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or any other local body, won't object to it, thanks to a major change in the Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR) 2034, which allows validations of violations carried out in buildings. However, this change will come at a premium.

Now, if a homebuyer wishes to make structural changes to their apartment, they can do so without any objections from the local body or authorities. The DCPR 2034 - a blueprint for the city's infrastructural growth over the next two decades - was finally approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. The document is a standard rulebook the civic body refers to before giving out permissions for development purposes. Barring a few modifications, a majority of the 168 changes to it that were in the public domain, have been sanctioned, said officials.

With this DCPR, there is no more confusion for developers, said officials. The sanctioned part of DCPR has already been implemented from September 1, and now, the excluded part too will come into effect. Officials associated with its planning said while the validation of the irregular work is allowed, it can be done after paying a premium, and is only for those who have a balance of Floor Space Index (FSI). The charge for the change will depend on the size of the area.

Societies planning on going into redevelopment have reason to rejoice, too. In the slew of modifications that have been accepted, one is an incentive for citizens to get an additional 10 to 15 per cent additional built up area for redevelopment of private buildings and societies, without paying any premium. This means more space will be allotted to citizens as an additional benefit.

Further, affordable housing has found a mention as well. A minimum of two hectares of land will be required for that kind of development. A senior officer said, "After a proper hearing on the suggestions and objections, the final modifications were approved. Barring a few of the 168 modifications mentioned in the excluded part, a majority have been sanctioned."

