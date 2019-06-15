Mumbai: Body of an unidentified man found hanging in toilet of Jaipur Express

national

According to Shailesh Dhiwar, senior inspector of Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP), on Friday morning when the train arrived at Mumbai Central station, a cleaner knocked on the door of the toilet but it was locked from inside

Representation picture

The body of an unidentified man was found hanging in the toilet of the Jaipur Express on Friday. According to Shailesh Dhiwar, senior inspector of Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP), on Friday morning when the train arrived at Mumbai Central station, a cleaner knocked on the door of the toilet but it was locked from inside.

Thinking someone was inside, he left and returned later to clean it. When it was still locked from inside, the cleaner asked the person to come out soon. When no one replied, he managed to push open the door a little and saw a man hanging.

The cleaner alerted the GRP and RPF. "We have not found anything which could identify the man. We shifted him to Nair hospital but he was declared dead before admission," Dhiwar added. The police registered an Accidental Death Report and are trying to identify the person.

