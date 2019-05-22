Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Rajasthan

national

The farmer was 48-year-old and the police have found the body hanging from a tree planted in the premises of Collectorate office

Hanumangarh: A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from a tree in state's Hanumangarh district, police said. ," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. In April, another debt-ridden farmer had committed suicide by hanging himself from a cliff near his village in Niphad region of Maharashtra. The farmer was identified as Subhash Yashwant Shinde. The local police had stated that he committed suicide as he was tensed due to debt.

Recent suicide cases

A 47-year-old farmer, who was apparently under depression due to unavailability of water and fodder for his cattle and drought allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said. The deceased identified as Sampat Kokre hanged himself from the ceiling of a room at his house in Man tehsil, located around 250 km, stated an official at Dahiwadi police station. He took the extreme step to end his life when his wife and son had gone out of the house for some work, the official added. On being informed, the police immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official said. The farmer's nephew, Uttam Kokre, said, "My uncle was under depression as he did not have any work due to drought and unavailability of water. He had some land and a few cattle, but was unable to feed them well."

Avinash Mishra, a Chandivali resident was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his apartment. Mishra, 28, ran a security agency and his family believes this is a case of murder, not suicide. Meanwhile, the Sakinaka police, have registered a case of Accidental Death and have sent the body for a post-mortem. Mishra, a resident of SRA Colony in Sangharsh Nagar, was living with his associate, Amit Mishra, 35. Avinash's agency, JVS, employed around 70 guards. In the first week of May, he had gone to his hometown Allahabad to visit his parents.

