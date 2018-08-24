Mumbai: Bollywood dancer Abhijeet Shinde commits suicide after battle with depression

national

Neighbours rushed Abhijeet to a hospital but the doctors there declare him brought dead; police recover suicide note from the spot

Picture used for representational purpose only

Abhijeet Shinde, a dancer and rapper in Bollywood committed suicide at his Bhandup residence on Wednesday. Abhijeet was going through family issues, which said to be triggered this drastic step. Bhandup cops have found the suicide note in which he has asked to transfer his money to daughter's account. Bhandup cops have filed accidental death report.

32-year-old Abhijeet was living at Bhandup Village, due to some issues, his wife had left his home with his daughter. Abhijeet’s wife was allegedly not allowing him to meet his daughter which resulted in dancer slipping into depression. Also, according to police sources, Abhijeet was not getting satisfactory work due to which he was worried.

On Wednesday, neighbours of Abhijeet found him hanging by the ceiling fan, neighbours immediately informed cops, and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead. In Suicide note, Abhijeet has mentioned about how distance between him and his daughter broke him from inside. He has also requested to handover whatever money he have to his daughter.

Abhijeet was working as dancer and rapper. He has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Singh, Salman Khan and Tushar Kapoor. According to Bhandup police, "primary investigation has revealed that, he has commited this act due to depression. we have found the suicide note, we will also question his wife over claims made in this note" said an officer from Bhandup police station. cops have reigstered Accidental Death Report (ADR).

