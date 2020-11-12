Mumbai: Son cheats father by forging signature, father files complaint against him

An elderly resident of Borivli has filed a police complaint against his own son, accusing him of forging his signature and taking out bank loans of Rs 2.5 crore while he was not in the city. Police told mid-day that they have asked the banks for the relevant documents to investigate the allegations.

Hastimal Jain, 76, had bought three shops at Moksh Plaza, Borivli, and let his son Pramod Mandot aka Pramod Jain do business. Pramod started a readymade garment business, but suffered heavy losses, but never informed Hastimal about it.

Was in Rajasthan

During the lockdown, in August, Hastimal had gone to Rajasthan for Paryushan and returned only in September. A few weeks later, in October, he decided to visit the shops after Pramod did not answer his calls for days. The shops were empty except for a pile of garbage and some papers — they were notices from two banks about non-payment of EMIs.

Hastimal enquired with the banks and learnt that they had sanctioned loans of R2.5 crore in his name on August 30, 2019. Hastimal's lawyer Jitendra Ranaut told mid-day, "My client was outside Mumbai at the time these loans were sanctioned." "How did the banks pass the loan?" he asked, and added that Pramod, who lives in Kandivli, has not paid any EMI yet.

Hastimal then filed a written complaint at the Borivli police station on October 8, and has sent a legal notice to Pramod. He even publicly declared that Pramod was no longer a member of his family.

Fears son might flee

Ranaut said Pramod has a relative in Australia and they fear that he might flee there, so they have written to the Australian embassy to deny him a visa if he seeks one. Laxman Dumbre, senior inspector of Borivli police station, told mid-day, "We have sought details from the banks, after which we will investigate the matter further."

When mid-day called Pramod about the allegations, he refused to talk.

