Mumbai: Bouncer saves mute girl from the jaws of dogs in Andheri

By the time the 23-year-old managed to shoo the dogs away, the 5-year-old had been badly injured



After saving her, Mangesh Shegar immediately rushed her to Cooper Hospital

A 23-year-old man, who works as a bouncer for a businessman in Marol area of Andheri, literally snatched a five-year-old mute girl from the jaws of death, when he spotted four stray dogs attacking her on Sunday night.

On June 3, when Mangesh Shegar was working in the night shift, he decided to go out around 10.30 pm and take a stroll. After stepping out, he spotted a pack of dogs barking at someone. At first he thought it was a puppy, but later realised that it was a child.

Speaking to mid-day, Shegar said, "Initially I pelted stones at the dogs but it didn't have any effect on them. Then I found a stick and used it to shoo them away from the spot. The girl was badly injured." Thereafter, Shegar picked her up and wrapped her in a piece of cloth. After searching for an auto-rickshaw for a long time, he finally found one around 11.30 pm and immediately took her to Cooper Hospital.

"After we reached Cooper, the on-duty doctors gave her primary treatment and asked me to take her to KEM Hospital, as her condition was critical. Following her treatment at KEM, I handed her over to her parents," he added.

According to KEM Hospital sources, as the injections used for treating dog bites were not available with them, they sent her to Rajawadi Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Sources said that the girl has been identified as Anjali and her father works as a labourer at a construction site.

Also Read: Mumbai: Board Turns Angel For Blind-Deaf-Mute SSC Student

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates