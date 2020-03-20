Mumbai: British national dies in fire at Bandra flat

One woman died and another was seriously injured in a fire in a flat on the sixth floor of Sea Spring building in Bandra, in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, declared dead upon arrival at Bhabha Hospital, has been identified as 20-year-old British national Evana Morrece. The other woman, 38-year-old Sifra Japhari, sustained 75 per cent burns and is currently undergoing treatment.

Two police officers stationed outside the building in Bandra confirmed that the incident had taken place at around 7.30 am.

Woman in serious condition

Speaking to mid-day, Chief Medical Officer of Bhabha Hospital Dr Pradeep Jadhav, said, "The deceased had suffered 100 per cent burns and was declared dead upon arrival. The other victim is unconscious and in a very bad condition." Jadhav added that a person who is close to both women had arrived at the hospital.

According to the fire department, they received a call about the fire at 7:33 am, and firemen arrived at the spot at 7:48 am. The fire was extinguished using a small hose line after breaking open two doors of the flat. Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said that the fire was classified as a Level 0 fire since the firemen had arrived at the spot in time and had managed to contain it thereafter.

'Cause of fire unknown'

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of H-West ward, said, "The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Police are probing the matter. There were no irregularities in the house."

