Mumbai: Brutalised dog battling for life after surgery

Just like any other day, Powai resident Devi Sheth was feeding the stray dogs near her house when she spotted one of them – Noorie – lying near the staircase of Galleria shopping mall writhing in pain. She immediately reached out to another resident – Niharika Gandhi – and the duo along with some members of Bombay Animal Rights NGO rushed her to an animal care centre where the doctors extracted a foot-long stick from her private parts. Noorie is currently undergoing treatment at the Jogeshwari centre but her condition is critical.

Just like Devi, about seven to eight animal lovers in the area have been feeding strays for over seven years now. Speaking to mid-day, Devi said, "She was bleeding from her private parts and we couldn't understand what had happened. But the doctors suspected there was something inside her body and pulled out the stick, which was about 10-11 inches long. There are a number of shops in the mall where furniture work is done. Probably somebody there did this to her."

Vijay Mohnani of Bombay Animal Rights NGO said, "The wooden stick had been inserted in her private parts in such a manner that her intestines and organs are badly injured. Three vets operated on her till the wee hours of Friday. I along with the feeders and caretaker Giten Dudani approached the Powai police and registered a complaint. All the proof and evidence have been gathered. Whoever is responsible for this must be caught. Today it's a dog, but tomorrow it could be a young child or a senior citizen. Noorie is conscious but in shock. She is hanging by a thread."

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "We have registered an FIR under sections of the IPC read with the Animal Cruelty Act. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused."

