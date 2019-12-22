Mumbai: Builders to now keep stock of debris; BMC to construct two processing plants

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In order to ensure that construction and demolition debris doesn't find its way to the three dumping grounds, the civic body will construct two debris processing plants in the city. In order to assess the requirement, the civic body has asked MCHI-CREDAI, an association of real estate builders to provide an estimate of the quantity of debris they will generate in the next 10 years and 20 years.

The solid waste management of the civic body will be constructing one plant each in the western and eastern suburbs. Civic officials said that while initially each plant would be able to process and reuse 80 tonnes of debris, they will increase the capacity depending on the requirement. "We'll construct one plant at a discarded pumping station at Mulund. In the western suburbs, due to lack of abundant space, we have asked the contractor to rent out a private space to build the plant," said Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner. The two plants will cost around R16 crore and a provision for them would be made in the upcoming budget.

Khaire pointed out that in order to plan properly, the SWM department needs a better understanding of the amount of debris that is being generated and how the developers are currently disposing it. "We have written to MCHI and have asked them to appoint a consultant who can determine how much debris they are currently producing and how much they will produce in the next 10 and 20 years. We are expecting their reply by the end of the month," he said.

Another official from SWM department said that the objective of the letter sent a couple of weeks ago also seeks to know about the available unloading sites and whether the method of disposal adopted by builders are adequate. "Once we have an idea of the quantity and type of debris that will be generated in the long run. If required, we can also tie up with other municipal coroporations and set up a processing plant in other areas like Thane," said the civic official.

MCHI is an association of around 1,500 builders in the city. Nayan Shah, the president of MCHI said, "Most of the debris generated during new construction is reused at the site itself. Our excess debris can go to the plants once they are functional. Buildings that undergo repairs will generate more debris and the city can definitely benefit from the two plants."

The processed debris will be reused to make road divider and benches. Khaire added that as per the tender that was floated, the BMC will purchase 20 per cent of the recycled product.

