Mumbai: Central Railway motorman jumps off halted train to pee on tracks

national

The video emerges of hassled motorman who stopped local because he absolutely had to leak in front of the train

Video grab of the motorman taking a leak in front of the train

Delays on the Central Railway (CR) are legendary, but the reason for this one on Wednesday has got to be a very unusual first. A video that has gone viral shows a motorman jumping off the train that he had halted so that he could take a leak on the tracks between Ambernath and Ulhasnagar. Though the date of the video has not been confirmed yet, railway officials have assured they will look into the matter.

The video was shot by a local from the area who was standing on the flyover nearby. The video that zooms in on the motorman shows him standing in front of the train that has been halted between two stations and peeing right in front of the train. He is then seen climbing back into the motorman's cabin and the train starts moments later.

Also read: Mumbai: Central Railway services resume after OHE problem leaves thousands stranded

According to railway officials, before any motorman boards the train that is scheduled to travel a long distance, they get three hours to complete all activities and chores, so generally, such a situation never arises. Officials admitted that there was a scarcity of motormen, so the railway was unable to allow two motormen in order to take care of such situations. However, the question still remains about what can a motorman do in case he needs to urgently use the toilet while on long journeys.



The motorman climbs back into his cabin after his loo break

When contacted, CR's senior public relations officer A K Jain said, "The video has been taken of a Central Railway train, but we are still to verify whether this has been taken on Wednesday or a few days ago."

This is not the first time that a motorman has done this. In an earlier video shot by a Vasai resident H S Dasoni, a long-distance AC train is seen stopping between Nalasopara and Vasai stations where the assistant loco pilot gets off to relieve himself near the tracks before returning to the cabin.

Also read: Mumbai: Highest ever sale of mobile tickets on a single day on CR

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates