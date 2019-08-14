Mumbai: Central Railway services affected after mentally disturbed man climbs electric mast

mumbai

Central Railway spokesperson said that the incident occurred around 5 pm and that they had to rope in the city's fire brigade

Station was left crowded as the central railway trains were affected for a while

Railway trains on Central Railway were affected on Wednesday evening after a mentally disturbed man climbed an electric mast near Thane station and power had to be switched off to bring him down. This led to the detention of trains and commuters were seen walking on tracks.

Central Railway spokesperson said that the incident occurred around 5 pm and that they had to rope in the city's fire brigade. A message from the Thane disaster control room said that a mentally disturbed person Mangal Rampal Yadav (20) climb on the overhead wire pole near platform no. 1 and 2. "A fire engine had to be dispatched to the site and the person was successfully brought down and handed over to the railway police for further action," an official said.

Also read: Mumbai: Two derailments hit Central Railway services on Sunday

A spokesperson said that services were restored by 5:40 pm.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates