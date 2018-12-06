Mumbai: Central team to visit Palghar to study tremors

national

The team will study the geographical phenomena during December 11 and 13, said district collector Prashant Narnavre

A team of the Central government officials will visit Palghar district in Maharashtra next week to study a recent spate of mild tremors, authorities said Wednesday. The team will study the geographical phenomena during December 11 and 13, said district collector Prashant Narnavre. He said Dahanu and Talasari talukas in the district had witnessed at least half a dozen tremors--the maximum intensity was recorded at 3.3 on Richter scale--in the last 30 days.

Similar tremors were also witnessed in the last four days in the region, the collector said, adding the administration is taking necessary precautions to tackle any eventuality. He said Dundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka had experienced the maximum number of tremors, creating panic among its residents. Narnavre also said that the houses in some villages have developed cracks due to the tremors.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the Maharashtra government Wednesday that considering the recent tremors in Palghar region, a joint visit of officials from the seismology units in New Delhi and Mumbai will visit Palghar between December 11 and 13," said local BJP MLA Manisha Chowdhary.

