Mumbai: City witnesses spike in H1N1 and Leptospirosis cases

As per the data collected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of H1N1 cases has increased in comparison to last year. While last year, only one case of H1N1 was reported in September, this year a total of six cases have been detected in the first 15 days of the month itself.

While no confirmed deaths were reported in September last year, this year there was one casualty due to H1N1. According to the health department officials, a 68-year-old woman died on August 1, 2019. The deceased woman had complained of a fever, cough and sore throat since July 28. Officials said that the patient had delayed in seeking of treatment and had instead resorted to self-medication. She died of the H1N1 virus after she suffered sepsis and multiple-organ failure.

Apart from H1N1, the data from the civic body also showed that there were 603 cases of monsoon related illnesses including Dengue, Malaria, Hepatitis among others. While 21 cases of leptospirosis were detected between September 1-15, two confirmed deaths were also reported.

The figure in September last year was at about 27 cases. Civic officials said that the number of cases had increased due to the flooding that took place earlier this year. One of the two who died was a 19-year-old woman who died on July 22 and the other was a 49-year-old man who died on August 4.

