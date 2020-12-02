Mumbai: Commuters protest at Palghar railway station as local train is cancelled

Commuters at Palghar station staged a rail roko on Wednesday morning after the Western Railway cancelled the first local train of the day. The protest continued for over an hour. The Dahanu suburban services are running as per the new timetable from December 3, leading to problems.

Protest! Changes of train timings leads to early morning rail roko at Palghar station near Mumbai on @WesternRly Cancellation of 4:40am train hits those on morning, want restoration of train! @mid_day pic.twitter.com/u3CsRHnG8x — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 2, 2020

“The halting express trains too have been preponed in the new revised timetable and hence there is a gap of two hours with no direct train till 5:40 am, leaving many office-goers and emergency workers in the lurch. This led to protest,” a commuter said.

The revised timetables for express trains had led to changes in the timings of local services. The commuters said that the railways should have at least waited till the complete restoration of services.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news