Mumbai: Commuters protest at Palghar railway station as local train is cancelled

Updated: 02 December, 2020 09:18 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

The revised timetables for express trains had led to changes in the timings of local services

Commuters at Palghar station staged a rail roko
Commuters at Palghar station staged a rail roko on Wednesday morning after the Western Railway cancelled the first local train of the day. The protest continued for over an hour. The Dahanu suburban services are running as per the new timetable from December 3, leading to problems.

“The halting express trains too have been preponed in the new revised timetable and hence there is a gap of two hours with no direct train till 5:40 am, leaving many office-goers and emergency workers in the lurch. This led to protest,” a commuter said.

The revised timetables for express trains had led to changes in the timings of local services. The commuters said that the railways should have at least waited till the complete restoration of services.

First Published: 02 December, 2020 09:13 IST

