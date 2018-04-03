Shocking Crime: Mumbai constable molests senior officer's teen son, arrested

The constable, working with Kalbadevi traffic division, has been booked under POCSO Act and remanded to police custody



Representation pic

The Mulund police arrested a 50-year-old constable working with the Kalbadevi traffic division on Sunday for allegedly molesting the 15-year-old son of an assistant sub-inspector attached with the Thane police. Officers said the incident happened on March 31, when the constable, Pramod Thombre, reached his third-floor residence in a Mulund building and sent a girl to the ground-floor residence of the boy, who was alone at home then, asking him to come up to his house.

When the Std X student arrived at Thombre's house, the constable struck up a normal conversation with him, asking him about his exams and what he planned to do when he grew up. When the teenager told him he wanted to join the Indian Navy, Thombre told the boy that clearing the medical exam for Navy was tough and he (Thombre) could give him tips.

The constable then asked the boy to remove his clothes and touched him inappropriately. Frightened, the boy told the accused that he had not locked his house before coming up and ran away. He later told his mother about the incident, who called up her husband, and an FIR was registered at the Mulund police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Thombre was questioned and then put under arrest. He was produced before a city court, which sent him to two-day police custody.

Police says

Shreepad Kale, senior police inspector, Mulund police station, said, "Constable Pramod Thombre has been booked under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. He has been remanded to police custody."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man attempts to molest elderly woman then kills her with belt and bricks

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates