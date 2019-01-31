Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old rams bike into Marine drive police constables, arrested

national

The 19-year-old dashed his bike straight away into the bike of Marine drive police constables who were on patrolling duty

The Marine Drive police have booked a 19-year-old bike rider for allegedly knocking down two constables at NS Road on Tuesday night. The accused bike rider has been arrested by police.

On Tuesday night around 11 pm, Marine Drive police constables Ravindra Bhusar and Sharad Suravase were patrolling on a bike. When they reached NS Road, another speeding bike dashed their vehicle resulting in both falling off. Additional Commissioner (South) Pravin Padwal, who was on a walk, saw this and immediately informed the Marine Drive police.

Bhusar and Suravase were immediately rushed to GT Hospital, where after an x-ray was taken, it was found that Bhusar has fractured fingers of his left foot. Whereas Suravase received minor injuries. The speeding biker who hit the cops bike, identified as Krashal Shiyal (19) also fractured his leg.

The Marine Drive police have registered a case against Shiyal under IPC section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by the act of endangering life or personal safety of others).

