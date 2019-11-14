Mumbai crime: 20-year-old man held for raping minor girls in Wadala

A 20-year-old man was held for raping two minor girls in a deserted place after promising to take them to a festive procession. A report in the Mumbai Mirror said that the man was arrested by the Wadala TT police the day after the incident after he was identified in CCTV footage of the area.

According to the police, the incident happened at 6 pm on Sunday when the man approached the girls, aged eight and nine who are playmates, and persuaded to take them to watch a celebration associated with a procession. He then took the girls to a public toilet near a deserted slum and raped them. One of the girls then narrated the ordeal they faced to her mother, who filed a reported the incident to the police and filed a complaint against the man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was unemployed and not known to the girls. The police identified him while checking the footage from a CCTV installed outside a house and apprehended him on Monday. They are looking into his background to check if he had a criminal history. The police also said that the girls have undergone medical tests and are awaiting the results. The man was charged with rape under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

