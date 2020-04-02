Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old lynched as he tries to break into house at Vile Parle

A 22-year-old man was lynched by a mob in Vile Parle for allegedly trying to break into a house on Tuesday night. According to the police, the man, identified as Raju Velu Devendra, was a habitual offender and had multiple cases of theft and attempt to murder under his name, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The incident happened at the Mutthu Swami Chawl in Vile Parle, where Devendra, who stays in a nearby locality was trying to break into a house. When he was spotted by neighbours, he tried to flee by climbing the roof of the house but he slipped and fell on the ground. When he tried to run away, the mob chased him to an open space nearby and started assaulting him with wooden and iron rods, causing him to lose consciousness.

The police officers patrolling the scene took him to Cooper Hospital in their van where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Juhu police filed an FIR against eight persons in connection with the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates