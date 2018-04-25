Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old man beaten to death by man for having an affair with his sister

The victim was an idli seller and had been warned by the girlÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂs brother to stay away from her. But he ignored



A 22-year-old man and two of his friends were arrested for allegedly beating a young man to death for having an affair with the sister of the main accused. The victim was mercilessly beaten by the men in his home with wooden sticks, said the police.

The victim was an idli seller and had been warned by the girl’s brother to stay away from her. But he ignored the warning reported the Times of India.

Senior inspector Sunil Gaonkar of Trombay police station said, “On April 11, Ramchandra called Bindu home claiming he wanted to talk to him. When Bindu entered the house, Ramchandra and his friends Hemant Gouad (20) and Ashish Yadav (22) bolted the door and beat him mercilessly with sticks. Neighbours heard Bindu’s screams for help and broke open the door. They rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital. But as he had suffered severe head injuries, doctors advised to shift him to Sion hospital.”

After undergoing a surgery, the victim slipped into a coma and the police arrested the accused for attempt to murder. But it was when the victim died, 13 days after the vicious attack, the men were arrested and charged with murder.

