Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old circulates child porn on social media; nabbed

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 22-year-old man allegedly circulated child porn on social media and was arrested, said the police on Wednesday. An official said that Sahib Shakti Modak was arrested by the police for uploading pornographic video and photographs of children, said a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The Mumbai Police's crime branch received information about social media accounts which were used to upload and circulate child porn. The data which was shared on Facebook, Instagram, Google, Youtube, Twitter, Whatsapp etc. was analysed by the Cyber police station.

Nearly eight offences were registered under the Information Technology Act 2008 against users of social media accounts who uploaded and shared pornographic content.

The official added that according to the data received from the National Crime Records Bureau, close to 25,000 cases of child pornography were reported till January this year and tip lines were received for 619 cases.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates