Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old involved in ATM card skimming arrested by Malad police

The Malad Police has arrested a 23-year-old accused who was allegedly involved in the skimming of an ATM machine of Kotak Mahindra Bank, located in Orlem Malad West. The incident took place last year but luckily the officials who had come to deposit cash in the machine caught the accused red-handed and alerted the police. With the help of CCTV footage, the Malad police managed to trace the accused after four months.

According to the police officials, the accused had a criminal background of similar cases and was earlier arrested by the Delhi police as well. The police managed to trace the accused with the help of the CCTV footage from the bank's ATM machine. The Malad police had enquired about the accused ar various police stations across the city and had also sent his pictures to the other states in order to disclose his identity.

The Malad police finally got a clue that the accused was arrested by Delhi police in a similar case and was imprisoned for a couple of months. He could not be released due to the lawyer's strike in Delhi. In January, the accused was released on bail, post which he came to Mumbai and was residing at Borivli. "Yesterday, we traced him," said an officer from Malad police station.

Under the supervision of senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad Cyber officer API Vivek Tambe, police Hawaldar Ashok Konde, Vikas Maske and WPC Pushpalata Gawali's hard work, the accused was caught while the police were searching for another accused, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates