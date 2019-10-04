Mumbai crime: 24-year-old demands extortion from private contractor, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 24-year-old painter has been arrested by Juhu police for demanding extortion from a private contractor Dinesh Ramchandani, 42, who lives in Vile Parle West.

In his complaint, Ramchandani alleged that he had been receiving threat-laden messages from a mobile number since September 18 but he initially ignored.

But after getting bombarded with series of messages on his personal number, Ramchandani approached Juhu police station where a case was registered under section 384, 387, 506 (2) of Indian Penal Code and provision of 66 (E) of Information Technology Act.

Acting swiftly, the cops at Juhu police station began an investigation. "We traced the tower location of the mobile number from which Ramchandani had been receiving threats and extortion related messages," said an officer privy to the investigation.

The officer further added that the location of mobile was always tracked in Bhiwandi area where Ramchandani's project to construct building under the banner of National Literacy Mission (NLM) is undergoing.

"We sent a team to Bhiwandi and arrested Avinash Dhamurkar who is a painter by profession," the officer said.

He was produced before Andheri Metropolitan magistrate court who has sent him into police remand. "We have recovered the cellphone during his house search and scanned the handset in which the messaging history reveals that he has sent the messages on four different occasions," the officer said.

The cops are now probing if he has demanded extortion from anyone else.

