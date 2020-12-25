Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old woman found injured near railway tracks, 2 detained

The Railway Police of the Mumbai Crime Branch detained two persons on Friday after a 25-year-old woman was found grievously injured near Vashi creek bridge.

The woman was found near the tracks between Vashi and Mankhurd railway stations on December 22. A passenger informed the police at Vashi railway station about the woman, who was rushed to Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital. The woman sustained injuries on her head and legs. Before losing consciousness, she told the police that she resides in Titwala.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital. Based on the primary medical examination by doctors, the cops had registered a case of rape against unknown person under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Thursday, the woman regained consciousness. “On the basis of her statement and technical analysis, we have detained two persons in connection with the incident. One of them is her friend and the other is a friend's cousin brother,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

However, the cops also claimed that the woman is repeatedly changing her statement, making it difficult for them to ascertain whether she fell down from a train or was pushed by someone.

“We are interrogating the duo and will be able to reveal the reason behind the incident soon. The injured woman is from Titwala, but she was staying in Powai,” the police officer added.

According to the statement given by the woman, she had left for her workplace on Monday morning and later went to a female friend’s house in Panvel. “It’s still uncertain whether she fell down, wanted to end her life, or was pushed by someone,” said another police officer.

