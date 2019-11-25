Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old molests woman in taxi after party in Andheri

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 26-year-old man from Lokhandwala allegedly molested a chartered accountant student who he met at a party in Andheri.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused was arrested after the woman filed a complaint with Amboli police on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman was invited to the party which was at a bar on Veera Desai Road on November 9 and she was a part of it along with a woman friend.

She was introduced to the accused at the party. After the party ended around 1:30 am, she decided to return home with a friend but her phone was not working. Hence, the accused offered to book a private cab for them.

When the cab arrived, the accused sat in the front seat and offered to drop them home. The complainant thanked him but allegedly stressed that they did not want him to come with them in the cab. However, the accused still went along.

The complainant's friend fell asleep during the ride and the accused moved onto the back seat. He allegedly started kissing the complainant.

The complainant pushed him but he kept forcing himself on her. The complainant stopped the cab and took a rickshaw to get home. She told the police that she was unable to get out of the trauma weeks after the incident, hence she filed a complaint on Saturday. An FIR was lodged under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deepak Kajave, senior inspector, Amboli police station said, "The accused has been arrested. He was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody."

