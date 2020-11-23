Mumbai Crime: 3 persons arrested for attacking NCB officials in Goregaon

The Mumbai Police arrested three persons for allegedly attacking the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Goregaon. The incident took place on Sunday.

The NCB officials were setting a trap to catch some drug peddlers based on a tip-off when the incident happened. The team was being led by NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. NCB Superintendent Vishwavijay Singh and another officer Shiva Reddy sustained minor injuries.

Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner (north region) confirmed that three accused have been arrested for the alleged attack. A case under Sections 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Goregaon police station against the accused. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The development comes barely 36 hours after the anti-drug agency arrested comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya in a drugs seizure and consumption case.

While Bharti was arrested late on Saturday, Harsh was nabbed early Sunday morning by the NCB in the wake of raids at their home and office in Andheri West which led to alleged seizure of 86.50 gm of marijuana or 'ganja'.

The NCB has invoked Sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances pertaining to possession of small quantities of restricted drugs and their consumption.

The arrests that shocked the entertainment circles came after they were named by two peddlers arrested from Khar-Danda early on Saturday, according to the NCB. After the seizure, the couple also confessed to consuming drugs, following which they were interrogated and arrested.

"We have arrested Bharti Singh and found a little over 86 gm marijuana from her," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had said. The seized quantity attracts a jail term of six months and/or a fine.

Among other things, Harsh has allegedly told the NCB that he used to procure the drugs for self-consumption only.

The NCB had raided a location in Khar-Danda, a coastal area in Khar suburb, and nabbed a 21-year drug trafficker from whom commercial quantities of drugs like 15 blots of LSD, 40 gm ganja and a psychotropic drug were seized, said Wankhede.

The NCB is carrying out investigations into Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus and is trying to unravel since the past three months or so.

Since September, the NCB has arrested over two dozen persons, including Bollywood actress Rhea Chakbraborty (since bailed out), her brother Showik (who is still in jail), and other film industry-related persons, drug financiers, suppliers or peddlers, including some foreigners.

As the NCB claims to have unearthed a close link between the drugs mafia and the glamour industry, it has questioned several prominent film personalities amid speculation that several big names may be on its dreaded 'hit-list'.

Among those probed so far include actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, model-cum-actor Arjun Rampal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala, whose wife Shabana was arrested but got bail after some quantities of 'commercial quantity' drugs were found at her residence. The latest celebrity to be arrested is Bharti Singh.

The NCB investigations are an offshoot of the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, which sparked off a huge political controversy.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan and agency)

